The Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting Of Pieno Žvaigždės Is Convened

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter, the“ Meeting ”) of akcinė bendrovė“Pieno žvaigždės”, registered address Perkūnkiemio str. 3, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania, company code 124665536, VAT payer code LT246655314, data collected and stored in the Register of Legal Entities (hereinafter, the“ Company ”), is convened on 30 April 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at the initiative and according to the decision of the Company's Board. The Meeting shall take place at the registered address of the Company at Perkūnkiemio str. 3, Vilnius. Registration of shareholders shall start from 10.30 a.m.
The accounting day of the Meeting is 23 April September 2024.
Persons who at the end of the accounting day of the Meeting will be shareholders of the Company shall have a right to participate and vote at the Meeting personally or by proxy, or to be represented by the person with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting right is concluded.
Laimonas Vaškevičius
CFO
+37052461419
Attachments
2023_ar_en_eur_solo_ias_esef 2024-04-30_Audito komiteto nuostatu projektas_Regulations of Audit Committee 2024-04-30_Istatu projektas _ Draft of Articles of association 2024-04-30_Vadovu atlygio politikos projektas_ Draft of Remuneration policyof executives 2024-04-30_VAS balsavimo biuletenis _ AGM General Ballot Paper 2024-04-30_VAS sprendimu projektai_ Draft decisions of AGM 2024-04-30_VAS susaukimas _ AGM Announcement Pieno_Zvaigzdes_AB-Opinion_23_IFRS_SA_ESEF_EN_esigned_20240322
MENAFN08042024004107003653ID1108071942
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.