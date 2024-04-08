(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, April 8, 2024
RELEASE
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM APRIL 2 TO 5, 2024
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 2 to April 5, 2024.
| Name of the issuer
| Identity code of the Issuer
| Day of the transaction
| Identity code of the financial
instrument
| Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
| Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares
| Market (MIC Code)
| REXEL
| 969500N6AVPA51648T62
| 02/04/2024
| FR0010451203
| 36 000
| 24,901951
| XPAR
| REXEL
| 969500N6AVPA51648T62
| 03/04/2024
| FR0010451203
| 48 616
| 24,352200
| XPAR
| REXEL
| 969500N6AVPA51648T62
| 04/04/2024
| FR0010451203
| 52 954
| 24,348596
| XPAR
| REXEL
| 969500N6AVPA51648T62
| 05/04/2024
| FR0010451203
| 149 182
| 24,078091
| XPAR
| REXEL
| 969500N6AVPA51648T63
| 05/04/2024
| FR0010451203
| 47 965
| 24,088391
| CEUX
|
|
|
| TOTAL
| 334 717
| 24,250784
|
The detailed reporting is available:
- on Rexel's website: in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: program/weekly-share-buyback-programs
Attachment
Disclosure of trading in own shares from april 2 to 5, 2024
MENAFN08042024004107003653ID1108071941
