Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares


4/8/2024 12:16:03 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, April 8, 2024

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM APRIL 2 TO 5, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 2 to April 5, 2024.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial
instrument 		Total daily volume (in
number of shares) 		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares 		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 02/04/2024 FR0010451203 36 000 24,901951 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 03/04/2024 FR0010451203 48 616 24,352200 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 04/04/2024 FR0010451203 52 954 24,348596 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/04/2024 FR0010451203 149 182 24,078091 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T63 05/04/2024 FR0010451203 47 965 24,088391 CEUX
TOTAL 334 717 24,250784

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel's website: in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: program/weekly-share-buyback-programs

Attachment

  • Disclosure of trading in own shares from april 2 to 5, 2024

MENAFN08042024004107003653ID1108071941

