FL Entertainment: Weekly Share Transactions


4/8/2024 12:16:03 PM

Paris – 8 April 2024

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 2 April to 5 April 2024 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder's annual meeting on 15 June 2023.

Trade Date Side Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares) Average Price Amount of Transactions Market Identification Code
2024-04-02 SELL 403 9.236104 3 722.15 XAMS
2024-04-03 BUY 5 9.200000 46.00 XAMS
2024-04-05 SELL 1 9.250000 9.25 XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company's website ( ) under the section (( Investors )).

Agenda

Q1 2024 results: 15 May 2024

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – ...

Press Relations

...

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About FL Entertainment

FL Entertainment Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group's activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay, the world's largest independent content producer and distributor) and online sports betting & gaming (through Betclic, Europe's fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, FL Entertainment recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively. FL Entertainment is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: FLE NA, Reuters: FLE).

