Declaration Of Transactions In Own Shares N 2024/05

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated information
Paris, 8 April 2024
DISCLOSURE N° 2024/05
OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: From April 2 to April 5, 2024
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Issuer identifier Code
(LEI)
| Transaction date
| ISIN
| Total daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average purchase price (in euros)
| Market
(MIC)
| 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
| 2-Apr-24
| NL0015001W49
| 13,000
| 27.9098
| XPAR
| 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
| 2-Apr-24
| NL0015001W49
| 7,000
| 27.6382
| DXE
| 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
| 3-Apr-24
| NL0015001W49
| 20,000
| 27.2884
| XPAR
| 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
| 3-Apr-24
| NL0015001W49
| 5,000
| 27.3016
| DXE
| 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
| 4-Apr-24
| NL0015001W49
| 15,205
| 27.3817
| XPAR
| 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
| 4-Apr-24
| NL0015001W49
| 9,664
| 27.3752
| DXE
| 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
| 5-Apr-24
| NL0015001W49
| 19,613
| 26.9105
| XPAR
| 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
| 5-Apr-24
| NL0015001W49
| 18,000
| 26.8938
| DXE
| 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
| 5-Apr-24
| NL0015001W49
| 2,400
| 26.9085
| TQE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.
For more information:
Attachment
PR-Pluxee-Declaration-of-transactions N 2024 05 Full
MENAFN08042024004107003653ID1108071937
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.