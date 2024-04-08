Release Paris, April 8th 2024





Release of the 2023 Credit Agricole Assurances group's SFCR





Crédit Agricole Assurances announced today the release of its group Solvency and Financial Condition Report (SFCR) for 2023.

Since the implementation of Solvency 2 on January 1st, 2016 and more specifically within the Pillar 3 framework of the Directive concerning the public disclosure, the SFCR of Crédit Agricole Assurances group, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole banking group, reports on the past financial year.

The Crédit Agricole Assurances Group's SFCR provides an overview of the insurance activities in the Solvency 2 environment. This report, as well as the various annual quantitative reporting templates (QRT) attached to it, are used to present and explain the activity and performance of Crédit Agricole Assurances' group, the appropriateness of its governance system, its risk profile, and to assess the differences in the valuation of its balance sheet between IFRS and Solvency 2 standards, as well as its solvency.

The Crédit Agricole Assurances Group's SFCR is available on Crédit Agricole Assurances' website ( ).





About Crédit Agricole Assurances

Crédit Agricole Assurances, France's largest insurer, is the company of the Crédit Agricole group, which brings together all the insurance businesses of Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole Assurances offers a range of products and services in savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance products and services. They are distributed by Crédit Agricole's banks in France and in 9 countries worldwide, and are aimed at individual, professional, agricultural and business customers. Crédit Agricole Assurances has 5,800 employees. Its premium income (non-GAAP) to the end of 2023 amounted 37.2 billion euros.





