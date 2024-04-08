Security Beefed Up Across Kolkata, Other Districts After Bomb Threat To 200 Schools

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 8 (IANS) Security has been beefed up across Kolkata and other districts of West Bengal, mainly around schools and educational institutions, after an email was received by a school in Kolkata that threatened to blow up 200 schools.

A call was received at the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar from a well-known school in Behala claiming that it received the threat through e-mail on Monday afternoon.

The list includes several schools in the Behala area as well as elsewhere.

"This seems like a hoax but we are not leaving anything to chance. Security and surveillance have been enhanced at all locations. Any suspicious activity will be monitored. We have also informed all the concerned agencies to step up monitoring from their end," a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

No official statement has been issued as yet though.

The authorities are reportedly not taking any chance with the Lok Sabha elections around the corner.

With the first phase of polling scheduled in West Bengal on April 19, cyber experts are now busy attempting to trace the source of the email.

"Security has been tightened at the railway stations, bus stops, market places and other locations where people are expected to gather in large numbers ahead of the festive season. Eid is to be celebrated in a couple of days while the Bengali New Year Day falls on April 15. This could be a diversionary tactic to create chaos and cause disharmony. Adequate measures are being taken," the officer added.