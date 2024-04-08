               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Renault Group: Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Share Capital - March 2024


4/8/2024 12:00:49 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of
the Règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers
(Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Company name of the issuer: Renault SA
122 - 122 bis Avenue du Général Leclerc
92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

(ISIN code FR0000131906 – RNO)

Date
Total number of issued shares

Total number of voting rights
March 31, 2024
295,722,284
Theoretical number of voting rights(1) : 400,697,388
Exercisable number of voting rights(2) : 395,430,296

(1) Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers, number calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).
(2) Number calculated on the basis of the theoretical number of voting rights, less the shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).

Attachment

  • March 2024 - Disclosure number of shares and voting rights

