Global Flavoured Milk Market Report 2024-2030: Chocolate, Powder, And Paper-Based Packaging Are The Lucrative Segments

Asia-Pacific might continue to dominate the flavored milk market. This is because of a growing demand for healthier and more nutritious food options. India, the largest milk producer globally, contributes to this trend, leading to increased innovation and experimentation of flavors in flavored milk. The area's efficient dairy production methods have also impacted market growth. For instance, in India, in 2022, milk production grew from the previous year's 209.9 million metric tons to slightly above 221 million metric tons. Further, manufacturers cater to consumers' needs, such as low or no-sugar and fat-free options.

Danone SA, Arla Foods, Saputo Inc., The Hershey Company, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Nestle SA, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd, and Amul Industries Pvt Ltd are among the leading companies in the global flavored milk market.

In February 2022 - a2 Milk Co. and The Hershey Co. launched their new co-branded chocolate-flavored milk featuring a blend of natural and premium milk, providing taste and nutrition.

1. Long-Life Flavoured Milk

2. Fresh Flavoured Milk

3. Other Flavoured Milk

1. Vanilla

2. Chocolate

3. Fruits

4. Others

1. Powder

2. Premix

3. Fresh

4. Others

1. Paper-based

2. Plastic-based

3. Glass-based

4. Metal-based

5. Others

1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

2. Specialty Stores

3. Convenience Stores

4. Others

1. Overview

2. Recent Developments

3. Revenue Analysis

1. Danone SA

2. Arla Foods

3. Saputo Inc.

4. The Hershey Company

5. Fonterra Co-operative Group

6. Nestle SA

7. Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

8. Amul Industries Pvt. Ltd.

