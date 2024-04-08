The Canadian Centre On Substance Use And Addiction Welcomes Scott Elliott To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) proudly welcomes Scott Elliott to its Board of the Directors, following a Governor in Council appointment by the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health.



Renowned for his innovative and sustainable approach to developing community engagement programs and for spearheading national harm reduction strategies, Mr. Elliott joins a team of highly qualified directors who are focused on driving meaningful strategies that deliver on-the-ground change.

“Scott is known for his efforts in tackling substance use health issues and finding unique, powerful solutions. I am certain his contributions as a member of our Board will reflect that and support CCSA to continue to execute its mandate of helping impact the lives of people who use substances in Canada,” explained Vaughan Dowie, CCSA Board Chair.

Mr. Elliott is the Chief Executive Officer of the Dr. Peter Centre in Vancouver, B.C. The Centre provides clinical, social and psychological support to marginalized community members living with HIV, complex medical conditions, mental illness, and substance use and addictions.

“I am thrilled that Scott has accepted and is bringing his decades of national non-profit leadership and expertise to our organization,” said Dr. Alexander Caudarella, Chief Executive Officer at CCSA.“People in Canada will benefit from Scott's understanding of community building and the diverse experiences across substance use health.”

Mr. Elliott joins 12 other directors to complete CCSA's volunteer Board of Directors. The Governor in Council of Canada appoints the Chair and four Board members. The Board recruits the remaining member-at-large.

CCSA Board members bring diverse experience and expertise to the organization, representing several sectors, including the business community, health professional groups, and professional and voluntary organizations. Board members typically serve a three-year term, which can be extended for up to two additional terms.

CCSA was created by Parliament to provide national leadership to address substance use in Canada. A trusted counsel, we provide national guidance to decision makers by harnessing the power of research, curating knowledge and bringing together diverse perspectives.

CCSA activities and products are made possible through a financial contribution from Health Canada. The views of CCSA do not necessarily represent the views of the Government of Canada.