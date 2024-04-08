Mark Cuban Foundation And The ODP Corporation Bring AI Bootcamp To Fort Lauderdale Teens

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Applications for camp that offers free world-class AI education to help prepare students for latest tech evolution are now open

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with The ODP Corporation, is bringing the only artificial intelligence (AI) camp of its kind, free of charge, to high school students in Fort Lauderdale. With a custom and highly-relevant curriculum focused on teaching students about the latest developments in the world of AI and Generative AI, the camp will provide the tools to make these technologies work for them and promises to educate, inspire and fuel the next generation of AI professionals.



These AI bootcamps are introductory and accessible to student in grades 9-12 with an interest in technology. Students do not need any familiarity with computer science or programming to attend. Over the course of three half-days, students will learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Students also learn how to utilize ChatGPT via tailored inputs and use Microsoft's cloud computing tools to build their own AI applications.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it's crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder.“While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with The ODP Corporation, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year's bootcamp, taking place at the Alan B. Levan NSU Broward Center of Innovation in Fort Lauderdale on November 2nd, 9th, and 16th is hosted and staffed by The ODP Corporation.

The ODP Corporation is one of 25+ host companies selected to host camps across the US.

“We look forward to partnering with the Mark Cuban Foundation this year to host our second AI Bootcamp. As proponents of the use of AI across our own organization, we're excited to help high-school students develop a foundational awareness of AI and spark their curiosity to learn more about the possibilities it can bring to their world,” said Andrew Parry, senior vice president and chief information officer at The ODP Corporation.

Applications for the bootcamp are now open at: markcubanai .

Watch Mark Cuban's message about Mark Cuban Foundation's AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai .

Media contact:

...

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation's AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th -12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai .

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products, services, and technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, a B2B digital procurement solution, online presence and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Through its operating companies Office Depot, LLC; ODP Business Solutions, LLC; Veyer, LLC; and Varis, Inc., The ODP Corporation empowers every business, professional, and consumer to achieve more every day. For more information, visit theodpcorp .



