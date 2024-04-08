Netcoins Canada Announces The Addition Of 4 New Coins For Trading

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“ BIGG ” or the“ Company ”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins , and Blockchain Intelligence Group and TerraZero is pleased to report that Netcoins will be adding 4 exciting new crypto assets to its trading platform on April 9, 2024. The new coins are PEPE, BONK, INJ and TIA.



“Netcoins Canada is excited to add the following new crypto assets to its platform on April 9th. These coins will be available for users to Buy, Sell, Deposit and Withdraw, allowing full control for users over the trading lifecycle. Netcoins now offers more than 45 crypto assets and is firmly entrenched as a market leader in Canada. Netcoins remains committed to being the one-stop shop for Canadians to safely access the lucrative and diverse crypto market. TIA, INJ, PEPE & BONK represent some of the most trending and innovative coins this cycle,” said Ankit Anne, Director of Strategy & Operations.

“Netcoins is consistently evaluating, researching and predicting trends in the market. Every market cycle comes with evolving demands and what we've seen through user research is that "Meme" or "Culture Coins" have had not only staying power from the previous market cycle but are poised for an increase in interest from our retail users. We've seen an explosive growth in demand for newer tokens on Solana such as WIF and BONK, and we're closely monitoring retail interest on other blockchains like Base. AI-related coins have also been on our radar. This basket is broad, with projects aiming to decentralize various areas such as machine learning, cloud computing, storage, and model training. While Meme and AI coins have taken the spotlight recently, we're keeping an eye on other emerging areas such as modular blockchains, parallelized EVMs, RWA's (Real World Assets) and GameFi,” said Netcoins Product Lead Pavel Dolzhenko.

Pepe Coin, also known as $PEPE, emerged as a notable meme coin built on the Ethereum blockchain. Its trading volume surged remarkably following its debut in April 2023. With a cap of 420,690,000,000 tokens, $PEPE distinguishes itself with a deflationary mechanism, a redistribution system, and a no-tax policy, setting it apart in the meme coin market.

$BONK, a community-focused cryptocurrency, was conceived to seamlessly integrate with Solana's decentralized applications (dApps), incentivizing user engagement across the network. Debuting as a complimentary airdrop to Solana enthusiasts on December 25, 2022, $BONK has witnessed exponential growth, establishing itself as a quintessential token of web3's communal ecosystem.

$INJ is the native token of Injective Protocol, an open-source, interoperable blockchain designed for DeFi applications including cross-chain margin trading, derivatives, and forex futures trading. The Injective ecosystem encompasses over 100 projects and boasts a global community exceeding 150,000 members. *Netcoins is launching the ERC-20 version of the $INJ tokens.

$TIA is the native token of Celestia, a modular blockchain framework that streamlines the creation of new blockchains. This innovation enhances the accessibility and ease of use of blockchain technology through decoupling consensus and execution layers. Celestia empowers developers to define their own execution and settlement environments, driving experimentation and sovereignty in the blockchain ecosystem.

“Netcoins will always engage with its users and its community on Instagram @netcoins and X @netcoins for feedback,” said Netcoins CEO Fraser Matthews.“Last year we ran two comprehensive surveys with our user base, and this sets the tone for our Product Roadmap. We consistently want to work back from the voice of our customers to ensure that we are co-creating the Netcoins application with them daily. Adding these new coins is a great step forward for our users, and we will continue to add more exciting coins throughout this year.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup), and TerraZero (terrazero).

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assisting our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website .

Netcoins offers secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make crypto trading easy. Netcoins has a robust product offering with over 40 assets for Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard and Staking (Canada Only). Netcoins facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications and through its OTC Trading Desk. For more information please visit our website .

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavours together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish a presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit or contact ....

For more information and to register for BIGG's mailing list, please visit our website at . Or visit SEDAR+ at .

Future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of cryptocurrency and the demand (or lack thereof) for cryptocurrency. In addition, BIGG's past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

