Prudential Digital Transformation Strategy Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, And Other Innovation Programs

This report provides insight into Prudential's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

Prudential is a financial services group that offers long-term savings and protection products. Through its subsidiaries, the group provides retirement benefits and insurance coverage for various risks such as illness, death, and critical life events. It also provides investment solutions across various asset classes, including equities, multi-asset, ?xed income, infrastructure, and alternatives.

The group offers its products and services through independent agents, regional and independent broker-dealers, wirehouses, and banks. Its operations span across Asia, the US, and Africa. Prudential's US-based business constitutes revenue from retirement solutions provider Jackson. The company's Asian segment comprises revenue from insurance solutions provider Prudential Corporation Asia and asset management solutions provider Eastspring.

Scope



Prudential developed a new strategy called 'For Every Life, For Every Future,' under which, it focuses on using technology and data across its three strategic pillars: Customer, distribution, and health. By employing AI, customer segmentation models, and automation

Prudential also operates enhanced PRUServices, an all-in-one customer portal accessible via web, offering convenient management of policies. It offers features such as easy account setup, enhanced policy and statement visibility, multiple policy transactions, flexible payment options, access to Prudential's marketplace, and more.

Prudential is collaborating with a range of technology companies to streamline its operations and improve its customer service through digital solutions. As part of its digital transformation, Prudential launched a health and wellbeing app called Pulse. The Pulse app provides users with access to health risk assessment, online doctor consultations, and digital wealth tools to simplify financial decision-making.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment & Acquisitions Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives Contact the Publisher

