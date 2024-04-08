Bengal Ration Scam: Calcutta HC Seeks Report From State Government On Number Of Cases

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 8 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Monday sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government on the exact number of individual complaints filed in the state in the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam.

As a related matter came up for hearing before the single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta, he questioned whether there are more individual complaints filed in the ration distribution scam in other police stations in the case apart from the six complaints which have already been brought to the notice of the court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved the High Court for the handover of the investigations on these six complaints, filed at five police stations, from the state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Justice Sengupta on Monday observed that the court needs to know whether there are more complaints relating to the ration distribution, apart from the six. Thereafter, he directed the state government to file a detailed report on the matter to the court by the next date of hearing on May 13.

On March 7, Justice Sengupta had already put an interim stay on the separate investigation by West Bengal Police in these six cases.