Firefighting Aircraft Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 15.67 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.3%: Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Straits Research,“The global firefighting aircraft market was valued at USD 2,410.20 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 3,172.35 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.10% during the forecast period (2022-2030).”

New York, United States, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The practice of mitigating wildfires with the aid of aircraft and other airborne sources is known as aerial firefighting. Smokejumpers and rappellers are also classified as aerial firefighters since they descend into a fire via parachute from various fixed-wing aircraft or through rope from helicopters. The intensity and duration of wildfires have increased due to several factors. As a result, more helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft are being used to combat fires. Additionally, rotorcraft have been utilized for aerial firefighting more frequently throughout time. Rotorcraft are more efficient than fixed-wing aircraft in direct attacks because of their mobility, speed, and delivery capabilities.

Growing Number of Forest Fires Worldwide Drives the Global Market

Wildfires and forest fires cause destruction every year in a variety of locations. Only a few countries are equipped with the requisite aerial firefighting vehicles to stop such flames. Rising summer temperatures brought on by global warming, human-made campfires left unattended, and lightning are a few causes of wildfires. For instance, in March 2019, wildfires engulfed Mount Kenya, the second-highest summit in Africa. The authorities used a crop duster plane to extinguish three fire lines. Teams were dispatched by helicopter to the two more flames in the upper moorlands. Using aerial firefighting planes probably contributed to bringing the situation under control and bringing it under control. Thus, increasing demand to control wildfires is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing Use of Helicopters for Aerial Firefighting Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The helicopters offer a high level of safety for individuals because they have an externally hanging bucket to help the pilots maintain a safe height. Water or fire retardants can be dropped on the flames by hovering helicopters. As a result, they are more effective in close-quarters battles. Firefighting service providers like Aerial X Equipment are now utilizing helicopters for high-expansion foam applications that were previously only feasible with ground resources. Additionally, because owning and running a dedicated fixed-wing water bomber aircraft is becoming more expensive, governments prefer using helicopters as a cost-effective option for aerial firefighting.

Regional Analysis

North America firefighting aircraft market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.65% during the forecast period. The US and Canada frequently encounter wildfires caused by either human activity or natural occurrences like lightning, unsecured smoking materials, broken electrical equipment, overheated automobiles, or planned flames. Canada reported 3,621 wildfires that burned 235,124 hectares of land, similar to the United States. In addition, wildfire control groups in North America employ a variety of firefighting aircraft, such as Single Engine Airtankers (SEATs), Large Airtankers (LATs), Very Large Airtankers (VLATs), Water Scoopers, and Smokejumpers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.75%, generating USD 1,118.30 million during the forecast period. Due to financial constraints, farmers in Indonesia and Malaysia regularly use fire as a simple and affordable strategy for managing their land. This strategy has been responsible for several wildfires, most notably the wildfire disaster in Indonesia in 2019 that completely burnt 329,000 hectares of land. There have been several forest fires in the area. For instance, 19 people, including 18 firefighters, perished in a forest fire in China's Sichuan province in March 2020.

One of the largest amphibious aircraft ever produced is located in Europe. The Beriev Be-200 is an amphibian that may be configured for tasks like transporting goods and people, conducting marine patrols, SAR operations, and monitoring the environment. The Beriev Be-200 has set the standard for emergency operations worldwide since it entered service in July 2003. The aircraft's popularity has surged recently, ensuring a constant flow of orders expected to last for the forecast time. Amphibious aircraft's need to respond to emergencies has grown due to climate change and the possibility of natural disasters.

Based on aircraft type, the global firefighting aircraft types market is bifurcated into rotorcraft and fixed-wing. The rotorcraft segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.75% during the forecast period.



Based on maximum take-off weight, the global firefighting aircraft market is bifurcated into MTOW below 50,000 kg and MTOW above 50,000 kg. The MTOW below 50,000 kg segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.45% during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global firefighting aircraft market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.65% during the forecast period.

The global firefighting aircraft market's major key players are United Aircraft Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Longview Aviation Capital Corp., ShinMaywa Industries Ltd, MD Helicopters Inc., Textron Inc., Kaman Corporation, Airbus SE, and Leonardo SpA.

In May 2021, The UH-60L Firehawk helicopters were delivered to Ventura County Fire. The two helicopters have GPS locating capabilities and an onboard digital mapping system that enables crew members dismounted to understand their surroundings better, especially while flying at night or in difficult terrain. In May 2021, Four Super Pumas were successfully acquired by Coldstream Helicopters from the Mexican Presidential Air Wing. The helicopters will be converted into Fire Cats, made explicitly by BC Wildfire Service and other fire agencies around North America.

Rotorcraft Fixed-wing

Below 50,000 kg Above 50,000 kg

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA

