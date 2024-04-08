               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 14 2024


4/8/2024 10:30:53 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount
Accumulated until 29/3/2024 42,000 528.13 22,181,475
Monday, 1 April 2024 - - -
Tuesday, 2 April 2024 1,900 535.87 1,018,153
Wednesday, 3 April 2024 1,800 536.37 965,466
Thursday, 4 April 2024 1,800 535.37 963,666
Friday, 5 April 2024 1,800 528.28 950,904
In the period 1/4/2024 - 5/4/2024 7,300 534.00 3,898,189
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 5/4/2024 49,300 529.00 26,079,664
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,160,226 treasury shares corresponding to 8.47% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

