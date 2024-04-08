Questex’S International Beauty Show (IBS) And International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Las Vegas Returns As Three-Day Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shows Return to Las Vegas Convention Center in New West Hall

NEW YORK, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's International Beauty Show (IBS) and International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Las Vegas, presented by American Salon and American Spa respectively, announces registration to attend is open. Coming off the incredible New York co-located events in March that drew over 30,000 attendees, momentum is high for the Las Vegas shows which will take place in the new West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center June 22-24 for three full days of exhibits, robust education including Master Classes (new to IBS), and new onsite experiences for beauty, spa and wellness professionals.



NEW & RETURNING ONSITE EXPERIENCES

SAY YES TO YOU HUB

Questex has brought the“Say Yes to You” campaign to life on site with the Say Yes to You Hub. The focus of the campaign, is to recognize that the beauty, spa and wellness professionals who attend IBS and IECSC are much more than service providers. They are therapists, colleagues and friends. They often prioritize their clients' needs over their own. At IBS and IECSC, beauty, spa and wellness professionals are celebrated for the significant contributions they make to the industry and their clients. Say Yes to You envelops the mindset we encourage the IBS and IECSC audience to adopt. On site, this sanctuary is an area for attendees to relax and recharge, with wellness programming and a full schedule of offerings focused on enriching their show experience, as well as personal and professional well-being, all included with admission.

WHAT'S NEW FOR YOU ZONE

Located on both the IBS and IECSC Show floors, these are places to check out an exciting collection of first-time exhibitors. This is a great opportunity try a new line, engage with a company new to the show floor, or be the first to test a product new to the market.

LOOK & LEARN STAGE

Located on the IBS show floor, attendees can watch demonstrations of cutting-edge techniques by acclaimed artists, enhancing their technical abilities. They can also engage closely with the talent performing on stage, all while relaxing and enjoying cocktails with colleagues and friends.

THE STUDIO STAGE

An exciting opportunity for attendees to participate in renowned education right on the show floor. With all presentations included with admission and no pre-registration required, attendees have access to some of the biggest conference speakers, intimate discussions and more in-depth demonstrations.

IBS and IECSC bring beauty and spa exhibitors together through a combined 157,000 square foot mega floor. Over 500 brands will be selling at professionals-only prices and offering in-booth demonstrations.



Attendees may register to attend by clicking here . The 3-day Exhibit Hall pass includes access to all free classes at IBS Las Vegas, all Product-Focused education at IECSC Las Vegas, and unlimited access to both exhibit halls. Hands-on Workshops and Master Classes at IBS Las Vegas and the curated conference sessions at IECSC Las Vegas are available for additional fees. All paid conference sessions include the 3-day Exhibit Hall pass. Press may apply for a media pass here .

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for spa, beauty and wellness professionals will take place throughout 2024 and 2025:



IECSC Florida , October 13-14, 2024 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida for more information. IBS and IECSC New York , March 23-25, 2025 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit and ibsnewyork and iecscnewyork for more information.

For more information on IBS Las Vegas, visit ibslasvegas . Stay connected on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

For more information on IECSC New York, visit iecsclasvegas . Stay connected on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

About IBS

Produced by Questex and presented by American Salon, IBS is for professionals only and reaches a wide cross‐section of participants including salon owners and managers, cosmetologists, hair stylists, hair colorists, makeup artists, nail technicians, beauty and hair product manufacturers and distributors. Connecting serious beauty professionals with the best in the industry, the Show brings hundreds of top beauty brands together under one roof for educational classes by industry legends, workshops, and exclusive show-floor discounts. For more information, visit ibslasvegas

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, and presented by American Spa, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors and in-depth conference programs, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world's most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit iecsc .

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer . Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better : travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer : life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences . We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

