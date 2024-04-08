Benevis Celebrates Dental Hygienist Week, Honoring Their Vital Role In Oral Health

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The dental healthcare and orthodontics organization recognizes its 250+ Dental Hygienists that work daily to protect the teeth, gums, and total health of its diverse patient population.

Atlanta, GA, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis , a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, announced today that they will unite as an organization in celebration of Dental Hygienist Week from April 8 through 12, 2024. The Benevis team of dental professionals includes over 250 Dental Hygienists who provide high-quality dental care and oral health education for their patients. In honor of their commitment to comprehensive care for children and adults to prevent dental disease, Benevis dental homes across 13 states and the District of Columbia will host a number of unique celebrations throughout the week.

At Benevis, Dental Hygienists are often the first care team member patients encounter and through routine cleanings, the ones they build a trusted and lasting relationship. The oral health education and support in providing happy healthy smile tips they provide are vital for patients' health as most dental diseases are preventable. Benevis' Dental Hygienists truly are the backbone of the organization and central to the success of its oral healthcare delivery model that delivers treatment through 1.4 million patient visits each year.

“At Benevis, we recognize the vital role that our Dental Hygienists play during national Dental Hygienist Week but also every other week of the year as they make up such an essential part of our organization's DNA,” said Dominique Szach, Director of Dental Hygiene, Benevis.“As an industry it is important to recognize the invaluable contributions that they make daily in oral care delivery and that they are not support staff. Dental Hygienists can see their own patients and in certain states, they can even open their own practices, further extending the reach and impact of Benevis' care delivery model.”

For over 20 years, Benevis has been a leader in expanding access to affordable, high-quality care for disadvantaged communities with Dental Hygienists helping to lead the charge. Benevis care teams have helped approximately five million children and adults, including 82% who are enrolled in Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program plans, achieve their healthy smile goals through its network of more than 100 locally dental homes.

“It's important to remember that Dental Hygienists are dental providers and when they are supported, they can be most efficient and effective, empowering them and the dentists they work alongside to practice at the top of their license at all times,” said Dr. Jane Whang, Regional Director of Clinical for the East Region, Benevis.“Our care teams play an integral role in how we approach delivering the highest quality of oral care to underserved populations, providing the necessary educational, clinical, and consultative services to put patients on a better path to improved oral health. The level of care our Dental Hygienists are trained to offer is especially valuable within our model of seeing a high volume of patients allowing them to efficiently provide high quality oral treatments to as many families as possible.”

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.

