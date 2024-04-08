A New Appreciation For Cold Wash: Rising Energy Prices Have Put Cold Wash Back On The Agenda

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A New Appreciation for Cold Wash" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Automatic laundry can only expand if efficient cold wash is achieved. All laundry stakeholders need to be in sync with one another in order to create effective solutions. Beyond collaboration, auto-dosing enables improved hygiene results in cold wash by better controlling Sinner's Circle through the release of disaggregated ingredients into the wash cycle and is triggering out-of-silo dynamics. Achieving sustained behavioral change will require linking poor consumer decisions to consequences.

The " A New Appreciation for Cold Wash" global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Home Care market, highlights buzz topics, emerging regions, countries and categories as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the opportunity zones within home care, analyses leading companies and brands and offers strategic analysis of major factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging/ format /ingredients innovations, economic/lifestyle/environmental influences, distribution or retail pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Key Findings

Vested interest in industry growth is pushing stakeholders into cold wash

All stakeholders in laundry, from additives and appliances to apparel, have made significant promises regarding carbon emission reductions, partly driven by regulations, while maintaining ambitious growth targets. Automatic laundry can only expand beyond its current household penetration in emerging and developing countries if effective cold washing is achieved, which is one of the reasons why there is considerable investment going into creating cold wash solutions.

Stakeholder collaboration is one of the requirements for credible cold wash solutions

Solving cold wash requires innovation, and innovation requires strong partnerships and collaboration. All laundry stakeholders need to be in sync with one another in order to create solutions that adequately address all aspects of Sinner's Circle (time, mechanical, chemistry and temperature). This is less likely to be resolved to any degree of satisfaction unless the whole industry can find a way to better collaborate across detergency, appliances and apparel. Some previous strong solutions built in isolation have actually damaged clothing.

Mixing-in-the-moment as a cold wash enabler creates out-of-silo dynamics

Laundry technology is maturing, encouraging both appliance and consumables brands to create their own ingredients and devices, seeking added value and taking revenue from other stakeholders. The most advanced solutions in this space utilise multi-cartridge auto-dosing technologies, assisted by deep learning. These technologies enable improved hygiene results by better controlling Sinner's Circle through the release of disaggregated ingredients into the wash cycle. Third party tests confirm a substantial improvement in wash performance in cold wash associated with ingredient disaggregation.

Using nudge theory to get consumers where we want them to be

To adopt cold washing at scale, consumer motives must be addressed. Driven by self-interest, consumers often act contrary to their professed eco-conscious convictions. Preaching to consumers about doing the "right thing" is ineffective. Achieving sustained behavioural change will require making poor decisions and behaviours visible and linked to consequences. Everyone hates to realise they are selfish, which makes colour coding, guilt, shame and audiences worth remembering throughout shopping journeys.

Company Coverage: Samsung, AEG, Panasonic, GE, Beko, Haier, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, BASF and Inditex

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction



Key findings

What is cold washing?

Rising energy prices have put cold wash back on the agenda as a strategic topic

Sinner's Circle and its central role in making cold wash a reality

Reducing temperature demands a boost in chemical and mechanical action

The Paris Agreement on global GHG emission reduction is driving energy-efficiency

What happens if we fail to crack cold wash in laundry?

In-use phase revealed as biggest contributor to GHG emissions from laundry care

All laundry stakeholders' sustainability promises for 2030 mean influencing in-home use There are four main perspectives driving cold wash

Consumer motives and barriers



There remains a lack of knowledge amongst consumers regarding cold water washing

Old habits die hard, and laundry is no exception

Real and perceived performance limitations of cold wash remain major hurdle

The hypocrisy surrounding eco-consciousness

Immediacy and "quick wash" abuse magnify hygiene issues related to cold wash

Consumer barriers to broader low temperature adoption

A step into the right direction

The changing consumer sentiment on energy saving in laundry

Success in changing consumer temperature choices needs better motivation efforts Consumer enablers of low-temperature adoption

Appliances motives and barriers



The need to break our addiction to trying to achieve hygiene through heat

Solutions must also serve the hundreds of millions of households that already wash in cold

Cost of energy is a major factor limiting automatic laundry in developing markets

EU energy labels and its implications for cold wash

Evolving technologies in washing machines boost cold and quick washing

Samsung Quick Drive technology has reinvented the laundry wheel

AEG's soft water technology combines powerful quick wash and low temperature claims

Ultra-violet radiation and ionisation are emerging hygiene technologies

Panasonic with breakthrough in UV hygiene technology for clothes sanitisation

GE introduces Eco Cold washing machine and advertises its money-saving attributes

Beko EnergySpin launched at IFA in 2023

Haier WashPass launches smart laundry subscription with superior cold wash performance

The link between cold wash and drug-resistant bacteria development inside the machine

Anti-biofilm technologies are present in newer washing machine models

Life energy consumption monitoring incentivises sales through energy "cost of use" data

Samsung's SmartThings uses AI technology to help consumers control their footprint Balancing Sinner's Circle: Appliances

Detergency motives and barriers



Much has happened since Procter & Gamble started cold wash two decades ago

Ambitious emission targets have set the stage for cold wash in detergency

Chemistry needs to improve to prevent overcompensating behaviour in cold wash

For cold wash to work effectively laundry chemistry will have to do much of the heavy lifting

Cold wash as an industry priority is driving investment in cold-active ingredients

Ingredients that impact cold wash performance: Surfactants

Ingredients that impact cold wash performance: Enzymes

Ingredients that impact cold wash performance: Other ingredients

Ingredients that impact cold wash performance: Bleach

Micro-encapsulation is one way bleach can be added to formulation

A maximum cold wash hygiene cycle with disaggregated ingredient release

Examples of how Procter & Gamble is pushing cold wash into the mainstream

Procter & Gamble and Novozymes develop biobased cold wash enzyme for European market

P&G introduces new laundry additive combatting malodour in active wear

Unilever's newest laundry capsules are cold wash compatible Balancing Sinner's Circle: Detergency

Apparel motives and barriers



Fabric care instructions and cold water washing

With Scope 3 care labels are coming into focus for the apparel industry

Extended Producer Responsibility for textile companies is being discussed by the EU

Synthetic materials dominate garment composition

Fashion trends that make cold washing more difficult: Fast fashion

Fashion trends that make cold washing more difficult: The rise of sportswear

Mixed loads are one of the main challenges for hygiene and performance

Digital fabric labels using RFID can hold permanent care records

Inditex and BASF develop low-temperature detergent aimed at tackling microfibre shedding

Procter & Gamble partners with apparel retail chain in support of cold wash Balancing Sinner's Circle: Apparel

Conclusions



The future is here: One launch and one experiment at a time

In the short term, advocates need to educate the hygiene debate

The need for cross-industry solutions: This is one repeating theme

Technological advancements encourage out-of-silo thinking

Haier's Internet of Clothing (IoC): When out-of-silo thinking is put into practice

Cold wash will proliferate with advanced mixing-in-the-moment

Superior performance from ingredient disaggregation is eroding industry silos

Combining soft water technology with mixing-in-the-moment will be groundbreaking

The use of nudge theory pushes all stakeholders towards lower wash temperatures

Nudge theory in cold wash: A chain reaction of stakeholders doing the right thing Cold wash will enable sustainability, democratise access to auto-washing and grow profits

