Tincup Whiskey Hires Three Cheers To Bolster Growth

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Colorado-based Tincup Whiskey has tapped Three Cheers PR to help accelerate its growth across the country.



As PR agency of record, Three Cheers will handle communications strategy, earned media and partnerships for Tincup. Parent company Proximo Spirits hired Three Cheers, part of 360PR+, for the job after engaging the agency to support another brand, Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey, following a competitive review last fall.



Both whiskeys previously worked with Hanna Lee Communications.



Three Cheers is working Denver-based

GFM/CenterTable, a

PROI Worldwide partner, on earned media and programming within Colorado.



“Our team is energized by the opportunity to help take these two genuinely original whiskey brands to the next level, especially at a time when brown spirits fans are looking beyond their longtime pours,” said Three Cheers general manager Rob Bratskeir.“Tincup and Stranahan's share our passion for integrated work, and for seeing the consumer from all sides – not only as whiskey drinkers, but also travelers, outdoors enthusiasts and influencers in their own right.”



