(MENAFN- Baystreet) Bristol Myers out with ESG Report

N-Able Earns 5-Star RatingTakeda Names Grant TargetsC4 Dips on Release of DataARK Invest Watch: TDOC, ROKU, U, PACB, and TSLA Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Monday, April 8, 2024

Today's Rebound Stocks: UNH, ADSK, ABBV, and More

The bearish pattern on shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) foreshadowed the stock falling by 8% last week. Sellers sent the stock down from the $554.70 high since last Dec. 2023.

On April 1, Medicare Advantage plans will get just a 3.7% in payment increase in 2025. UNH fell along with CVS Health (CVS), Elevance Health (ELV), and Centene (CNC). Humana (HUM) fell the most, losing 9.94% last week.

UNH has rebound potential at today's price. HUM stock looks compelling at $300.

In the software sector, Autodesk (ADSK) fell after the firm initiated a probe into its own accounting practices. The stock is a better buy as valuations improve at lower prices.

In the drug manufacturing sector, AbbVie (ABBV)'s revised guidance hurt the stock. The chart indicated a bearish double top at around $182. Its revenue revision merely adjusts the timing of costs and revenue. The news has no impact on AbbVie's long-term prospects.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) and GSK (GSK) also fell recently, albeit on no news. Pfizer (PFE), however, is about to re-test a double bottom at $26. Among the drug stocks, AbbVie is the most attractive. It has a strong pipeline and a long-term growth plan.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks