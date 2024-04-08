(MENAFN- Baystreet) Bristol Myers out with ESG Report

N-Able Earns 5-Star RatingTakeda Names Grant TargetsARK Invest Watch: TDOC, ROKU, U, PACB, and TSLATesla Warning: Entry-Level Scrapped Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Monday, April 8, 2024

C4 Dips on Release of Data

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) shares staggered Monday. The Watertown, Mass.-based company, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science, presented a poster today at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 highlighting new preclinical data for CFT1946 across multiple models of BRAF V600X mutant colorectal cancer (CRC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), additional BRAF inhibitor (BRAFi)-resistant melanoma models, and an intracranial model of BRAF V600E metastatic melanoma.

CFT1946 is an orally bioavailable BiDACTM degrader that selectively degrades the BRAF V600X mutant protein and prevents RAF dimer-mediated resistance. While currently approved BRAF inhibitors are also selective for BRAF V600X mutant proteins, their activity is limited by primary or acquired resistance often mediated by mechanisms that promote RAF dimerization. Further, in a significant number of patients with BRAF V600X melanoma and NSCLC, the disease metastasizes to the brain. BRAF inhibitors have limited brain penetration, while CFT1946 demonstrates CNS activity in preclinical models.

Key findings include: Promising activity of CFT1946 as a single agent in a broad range of BRAF V600X preclinical models, including models of BRAFi resistance. CFT1946 as a single agent and in combination with cetuximab demonstrates superior activity to the standard of care combination, BRAFi with cetuximab, in all CRC models tested to date, further supporting the potential of a degrader advantage in this setting.

CCCC shares lost a nickel to $7.47.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks