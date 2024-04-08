Meeting Of CIS MFA Council To Be Held On April 12

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 12, a meeting of the Council of Ministers of ForeignAffairs (MFA) of CIS countries will be held in Minsk.

Azernews reports that Aybek Smadiyarov, theofficial representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ofKazakhstan, said this.

"On April 12, Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu will attendthe next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS inMinsk. It is planned to discuss the current aspects of the regionaland international agenda, the state, and perspectives of mutualactivity within the CIS," he said.

According to him, it is planned to adopt a number of decisionsaimed at strengthening mutual activities in political,cultural-humanitarian, tourism, and sports fields at themeeting.

In addition, joint statements are expected to be adopted.