Zelensky Holds Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting To Discuss Protection Of Kharkiv From Russian Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss the protection of Kharkiv from Russian strikes and the possibility of strengthening air defense and EW capabilities in the Kharkiv region.

“I held the Staff meeting. The main issue was Kharkiv, the city's protection from Russian attacks and the possibility of strengthening our air defense and electronic warfare capabilities in the Kharkiv region. The military reports on the physical protection of energy facilities and the effectiveness of shooting down drones and missiles. There will be separate tasks for our diplomats to work with partners to get new air defense systems for Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a post on Telegram .

He expressed gratitude to all those working hard at the central level, in Kharkiv, and the Kharkiv region to restore the possibility of normal life to the people.

At the meeting, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the situation in the main sectors of the front.

"We are holding our positions. The main thing now is effective logistics. Intelligence and special services are working on new steps to reduce Russia's war potential," Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported, President Zelensky stated that the Ukrainian government is taking all necessary measures to provide better protection for Kharkiv.

Photo: President's Office