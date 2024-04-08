Russian Army Launches Air Strike On Sumy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces launched an air strike on the civilian infrastructure of Sumy.
Ihor Kalchenko, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"After 15:00, the Russians carried out an air strike on the civilian infrastructure of Sumy city. The consequences are being clarified," the statement said. Read also:
As reported by Ukrinform, on April 3, Russians launched a missile strike on the Sumy region, killing a civilian and injuring a child.
