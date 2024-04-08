               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Army Launches Air Strike On Sumy


4/8/2024 10:08:20 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces launched an air strike on the civilian infrastructure of Sumy.

Ihor Kalchenko, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"After 15:00, the Russians carried out an air strike on the civilian infrastructure of Sumy city. The consequences are being clarified," the statement said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 3, Russians launched a missile strike on the Sumy region, killing a civilian and injuring a child.

