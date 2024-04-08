               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

FM, Bosnian Counterpart Discuss Gaza On Phone


4/8/2024 10:02:48 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 8 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi received a phone call Monday from his Bosnian counterpart Elmedin Konakovic.
The ministers talked on efforts to stop the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the humanitarian catastrophe it causes, in addition to other bilateral issues, and efforts to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

MENAFN08042024000117011021ID1108071588

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search