FM, Bosnian Counterpart Discuss Gaza On Phone

Amman, April 8 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi received a phone call Monday from his Bosnian counterpart Elmedin Konakovic.The ministers talked on efforts to stop the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the humanitarian catastrophe it causes, in addition to other bilateral issues, and efforts to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

