PM Inaugurates Housing Project For Poor Families In Northern Jordan Valley

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Northern Jordan Valley, April 8 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Monday inaugurated the first housing project for needy families in the town of Moaz bin Jabal in the Northern Jordan Valley.The project, financed by the Zakat Fund, includes nine housing units for underprivileged families, which are selected by a specialized committee according to Zakat Fund criteria.The Prime Minister handed over certificates to beneficiary families and also honored supporters of Zakat Fund programs, including the housing project for impoverished families in the village of Moaz bin Jabal.He toured the housing units, praising the initiative, which provides decent housing for needy families and enhances the values of social solidarity and compassion.Minister of Waqf and Islamic Affairs, and Chairman of the Zakat Fund Board, Mohammad Khalayleh, said in remarks at the ceremony that the ministry, through the Zakat fund, seeks to alleviate poverty and unemployment and address humanitarian needs so that Zakat (alms) becomes a key factor of development in the country.The Minister pointed to the Zakat Fund's housing program for poor families in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development, which also includes a second project under implementation in the Northern Badia and others that will be launched across the country.