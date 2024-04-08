               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Notice On UAB “Partnerystės Projektai Keturi” Construction Completion


4/8/2024 10:00:49 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB“Partnerystės projektai keturi”, legal entity code 304950437, registered address at A. Goštauto g. 40B, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania (the“ Issuer ”).

The Issuer would like to announce the completion of the construction works of the military campus in Šiauliai, Lithuania and its successful handover to the Ministry of National Defence of the Republic of Lithuania. This marks the end of the public private partnership's (“ PPP ”) phase 1, as it is described in the Prospectus. The construction has been completed within the contractual timelines, and in the Issuer's view reduces the risk of the Notes for investors.

In line with the partnership agreement, the Issuer's subsidiary in June 2024 will receive a compensation payment of c. EUR 8.6 million. The payment will be used to fund the EUR 4 million mandatory partial repayment of Notes on 25 October 2024 and no less than EUR 4.24 million to repay the senior bank loan.

As PPP's phase 2 commences, UAB“Civinity Solutions” and UAB“Inservis” have been appointed to provide maintenance, cleaning, repair and other services to the military unit.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Gediminas Tamašauskas
Head of Capital Markets
