Sunstone IV Hf. – Annual Financial Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sunstone IV hf. announces consolidated condensed annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023
Sunstone IV hf.
Storhofdi 22-30
110 Reykjavik,
Iceland
Sunstone IV hf. announces Consolidated Condensed Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023
Consolidated condensed annual financial statements, for the year 2023, ended 31 December 2023 of Sunstone IV hf. were approved at a Board of Directors meeting and Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2024.
The financial statements are enclosed and can also be found on the Company's website:
Fjármálaupplýsingar Sunstone IV | Sunstone IV | Míla ehf (mila)
For more information please contact:
Inga Helga Halldórudóttir
Compliance officer
Sunstone IV hf.
...
MENAFN08042024004107003653ID1108071581
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.