BJP Worker Dies In Accident During Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje's Rally In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 8 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a BJP worker was killed during a public rally led by Union Minister and Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat candidate Shobha Karandlaje in Bengaluru on Monday.

The incident took place near the Vinayaka temple near Devasandra in K.R. Puram locality in Bengaluru and the deceased BJP worker was identified as Prakash, 55, a resident of T..C. Palya.

According to police, Prakash was riding a scooter near the car used by Union Minister Karandlaje, and as it parked on the roadside, a leader sitting in it opened the door without noticing Prakash. Hit by the door, Prakash fell off his vehicle and came under a private bus passing by the road.

He sustained severe injuries in the incident and was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

K.R. Puram traffic police have taken up the case for investigation.

Union Minister Karandlaje said: "Our party worker Prakash had met with an accident. We were going ahead in the rally. When one of the doors of our vehicle was opened, the victim, riding on a bike, collided with it and fell onto the road. He was run over by a bus afterwards. We are sad for what had happened. We stand with the family of the deceased. Prakash was a loyal BJP party worker. We will provide compensation to his family from the party."

Former Minister Byrathi Basavaraj visited the grieving family and paid his condolences.