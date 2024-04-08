DB Roberts Welcomes Jeff Senter As Field Sales Manager For The Central United States.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Mass., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DB Roberts is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jeff Senter as the Central Field Sales Manager. Residing in the Greater Cleveland area, Jeff is set to play a pivotal role in steering the Central United States Field Sales Team, overseeing operations spanning Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Bringing over a decade of rich experience in MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) distribution to the table, Jeff has a proven track record of managing and expanding territories both nationally and regionally.

Jeff earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree from Myers University and holds a Master of Business Administration from Lake Erie College. His background in business and accounting, in addition to his strong experience in distribution, provides Jeff with a deep understanding of our customers' multifaceted business needs.

Jeff is fully committed to mentoring sales personnel, unlocking their full potential, and ensuring unparalleled support for customers in the region. "Jeff's appointment is an important step in our journey towards providing superior customer service and innovative solutions. His exceptional leadership skills, coupled with his background and experience, make him the perfect fit to lead our central sales efforts,” says Courtney Lorimer, National Field Sales Manager at DB Roberts.

Jeff and his team members will be exhibiting with supplier-partner at the Design-2-Part Schaumburg, IL show May 8-9, and at the Design-2-Part Novi, MI show June 19-20. Attendees are invited to meet the DB Roberts team and explore ways we can streamline your procurement process. Learn more and register online:

About DB Roberts

DB Roberts ( ) is a leading distributor of specialty fastener and hardware solutions, including fasteners, hardware, components, shielding, and more. Founded in 1982, DB Roberts operates a network of locations throughout the United States and Mexico. Connect with DB Roberts on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram, and X (Twitter) .

DB Roberts Welcomes New Field Sales Manager for the Central United States.

