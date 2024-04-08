(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom (UK) Travel Insurance Distribution Dynamics 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report explores consumer purchasing behaviors and preferences for travel insurance. New trends and innovations are highlighted, as well as the key factors that will influence the market over the next few years.
In 2023, PCWs remained the preferred pre-purchase activity, as cited by 43.3% of respondents. Consumers favor PCWs due to price being such a prominent factor in their decision-making process. However, usage of PCWs declined by 2.5pp in 2023. In 2023, the proportion of consumers who called their existing provider and visited their existing provider's website both increased in popularity compared to 2022. This suggests that consumers are seeking increased detail from their provider about their coverage levels, policy options, and premium pricing.
Scope
In 2023, 24.6% of travel insurance purchases were via PCWs. However, PCWs' market share decreased by 1.8pp compared to 2022. In 2023, the proportion of customers who renewed automatically increased by 6.8pp compared to 2022. Tesco Bank entered the top 10 in 2023, replacing Coverwise.
Reasons to Buy
Understand consumer purchasing decisions in the travel insurance space and how these will influence the market over the next few years Improve customer engagement by recognizing what is most important to them and how insurers can adapt their products and services to meet their needs Compare the Net Promoter Scores of key providers Discover which providers lead the way in the travel insurance space and learn about new product innovations Adapt your distribution strategy to ensure it still meets customer purchasing behaviors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary The Purchasing Journey Providers and Switching Channel View Future Market Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Admiral Staysure Aviva Nationwide Post Office Barclays AXA / AXA Assistance Tesco Bank Lloyds Bank InsureandGo Coverwise Defaqto Direct Line LV= AllClear Holiday Extras Columbus Avanti Saga Go Travel Insurance Goodtogoinsurance Allianz CoverForYou NatWest HSBC Virgin Money Halifax Bank of Scotland Royal Bank of Scotland TSB Bank American Express Asda M&S Bank Sainsbury's Bank Argos John Lewis Compare the com Airbnb Expedia Amazon Google Vrbo Samsung Sky Apple Onefinestay Santander IKEA Meta Getcover Blink Generali Sensible Weather
