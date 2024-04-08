World Secondhand Selling Shopping Trends Report 2024: Market Led By Gen Z, Saving Money Drives Purchases

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secondhand Selling Shopping Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Understand how retailers and consumers globally are interacting with the growing secondhand market.

Spend is restricted by concerns of product quality, with consumer distrust of the quality of secondhand goods the highest of the surveyed countries in Spain

Insights



Growth in the secondhand market led by Gen Z Saving money drives secondhand clothing & footwear purchases

Understand key trends in the global secondhand market across a range of sectors

Access key data on how consumers are shopping for secondhand items globally to better target campaigns Use our in depth analysis of trends to identify the opportunities for growth in the secondhand market

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Trends Within Secondhand Selling

Authentication services help build trust with consumers

Retailers offering their own secondhand platforms

Collaborations and pop-ups to diversify retailers' offers

Consumer Insights Methodology & Contacts

