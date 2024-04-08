World Secondhand Selling Shopping Trends Report 2024: Market Led By Gen Z, Saving Money Drives Purchases

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secondhand Selling Shopping Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Understand how retailers and consumers globally are interacting with the growing secondhand market.
Spend is restricted by concerns of product quality, with consumer distrust of the quality of secondhand goods the highest of the surveyed countries in Spain
Insights
Growth in the secondhand market led by Gen Z Saving money drives secondhand clothing & footwear purchases
Reasons to Buy
Understand key trends in the global secondhand market across a range of sectors Access key data on how consumers are shopping for secondhand items globally to better target campaigns Use our in depth analysis of trends to identify the opportunities for growth in the secondhand market
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Key Trends Within Secondhand Selling Authentication services help build trust with consumers Retailers offering their own secondhand platforms Collaborations and pop-ups to diversify retailers' offers Consumer Insights Methodology & Contacts
