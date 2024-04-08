IP University Extends Last Date For Online Applications Till April 15

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, 8 April (IANS) The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha (IP) University has extended the last date for submission of online applications for all its programmes from April 10 to April 15.

According to the varsity administration, online applications for all programmes of the University, including for national-level tests and merit-based programmes, can be submitted till April 15.

The Class XII board exams have just concluded and now the students have time to apply for the courses of their choice with a free mind. Keeping this in view, the last date has been extended for some time, the university said.

The university is also considering CUET scores for some UG and PG programmes, though CET scores will be given preference over CUET scores.

Keeping this in view, the CUET applicants are advised to apply for the CETs of the university also for better chances of admission.

The online application option for all the programmes of the university is available at

Other details are available on the official website of the University.