Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'S (SGTM) Bold Breakthrough, Revolutionizing Agriculture With Organic Pellet Fertilizer And Micro Encapsulation Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) ("Company"), a leading provider of sustainable and eco-friendly products, announces the signing of a groundbreaking agreement granting the Company the option to purchase the trademark, patent rights, and intellectual property for a revolutionary organic fertilizer.



With the agreement, SGTM can create pelletized organic fertilizers for easier handling and distribution. Additionally, the deal includes a method to encapsulate beneficial microbes, improving their effectiveness in the soil. This combination has the potential to revolutionize agriculture, providing sustainable agricultural solutions and enhancing soil qualities for farmers.

Pelletized Organic Fertilizer

The agreement is a significant milestone for SGTM that aligns perfectly with the Company's current product lines and its mission to revolutionize the fertilizer industry by restoring soil to its natural design.

The organic fertilizer developed by SGTM has proven to be a game-changer in the field. By restoring carbon levels in the soil, the fertilizer increases the availability of essential nutrients, enhancing root function and improving the plant's access to water and nutrients. Furthermore, it builds up the plant's immune system, reducing the incidence of diseases and mitigating stress. The agreement complements SGTM's current product lines and offers opportunities for new sustainable product offerings.

The agreement to acquire patent rights and intellectual property is a testament to Management's dedication to pushing boundaries and finding sustainable alternatives for traditional chemical-based fertilizers. SGTM's commitment to innovation and sustainability is evident, striving to revolutionize the fertilizer industry.

"We are thrilled to secure the option to purchase the carbon restore patent rights and IP for our revolutionary organic fertilizer," states Tony Raynor, CEO/President of Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. "This breakthrough technology will not only benefit farmers and growers by improving crop health and productivity but will also contribute to preserving our environment."

SGTM believes sustainable agriculture is the key to a greener and healthier future. By harnessing the power of natural elements and incorporating cutting-edge techniques, SGTM is paving the way for a more sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural industry.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Tony Raynor at 1-407-886-8733 and ... .

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM):

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, , SGTM's YouTube Channel , corporate videos - & , and SGTM's Blogs - sgtm-blog .

BLOOMBERG TV VIDEO LINK:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products, and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of Management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. The Company cautions readers not to rely on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Tony Raynor, CEO

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)



...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A videos accompanying this announcement is available at



