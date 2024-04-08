Arun Rai Honored As 2024 AACSB Influential Leader

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, Georgia, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia State's J. Mack Robinson College of Business announces that Arun Rai is one of 22 business school faculty honored by AACSB International (AACSB)-the world's largest business education alliance-as part of its Class of 2024 Influential Leaders . The annual initiative recognizes notable alumni and faculty from AACSB-accredited business schools whose work inspires positive change in the business world and society at large; this year's class features faculty leading impact through their research.

Rai is Regents' Professor of the University System of Georgia and director of the Center for Digital Innovation at Robinson. He is internationally renowned for his research investigating the development and deployment of digital innovations to create value in high-stake problem domains in business and society: from hi-tech firms to supply chains to platform ecosystems to online communities to rural areas of developing countries. The research has contributed to understanding the design, use, and impacts of information systems; digital transformation of organizations and supply chains; and deployment of digital innovations to address societal problems including poverty, health disparities, infant mortality, and digital inequality. His current research focuses on enhancing human and organizational potential through AI, simultaneously navigating its risks.

Much of Rai's research involves close engagement with organizations across sectors and countries (e.g., Axim Collaborative, Apollo Hospitals, China Mobile, Emory Healthcare, Gartner, Georgia-Pacific, Grady Hospital, IBM, Intel, SAP, SunTrust [now Truist], and UPS) and sponsorship by government agencies, corporations and thought leadership forums.

“This is a well-deserved honor for Arun to be recognized for the significant impact his research has had on business and society. He is a profound leader who has made a lasting mark through his scholarly activities and in shaping the future direction of our college,” said Robinson College Dean Richard Phillips.

“Arun Rai's work demonstrates the potential of business school research to address some of today's most critical challenges,” said Lily Bi, AACSB president and CEO.“The knowledge Arun is producing will help inform and create real change in the world.”

Now in its ninth year, AACSB's Influential Leaders member spotlight program highlights the value that business schools bring to business and society-whether through the alumni who have used their business education to improve the industries and communities they serve, or the faculty leading positive impact through their research. All faculty from this year's class are from one of AACSB's more than 1,000 accredited business schools worldwide.

The 2024 honorees are advancing research in the areas of AI, healthcare, sustainability, finance, entrepreneurship, and more. The selected leaders exemplify the important role of business school faculty in developing new knowledge that provides timely and relevant solutions for business and societal challenges.

These faculty changemakers are using their expertise to encourage environmental responsibility, improve healthcare outcomes, enable digital innovation, empower marginalized populations, and transform investment practices.

About AACSB

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world's largest business education association, connecting business schools, business, and lifelong learners to create the next generation of great leaders. With members in over 100 countries and territories, AACSB elevates the quality and impact of business schools globally. Learn how AACSB and business schools from around the world are leading boldly in business education at aacsb

###

Attachment

Arun Rai

CONTACT: Jenifer ShockleyJ. Mack Robinson College of Business404-413-7078...