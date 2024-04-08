Invitation To The Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual shareholders' meeting will be held on
Tuesday April 30, 2024 at 4:00 pm CET at Bella Center, Center Boulevard 5, Denmark.
The distribution of profit will be addressed at the meeting and the Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of DKK 2 or EUR 0.27 per A/B share for the last four months (September 1 - December 31) of 2023. This equals a pay-out ratio of 53.2% of Novonesis' adjusted net profit for the four-month period.
Following the approval of the proposed dividend, legacy Novozymes shareholders will have received a total pay-out of the 2023 adjusted net profit of DKK 6.20 per share (50.8% pay-out ratio). This equals an increase in the paid dividend of 3% compared to the dividend paid for the 2022 result.
The invitation to convene the annual shareholders' meeting is attached in English and Danish.
Attachments
2024_13_AGM_Invitation Notice convening the annual shareholders' meeting 2024 Indbydelse til den ordinære generalforsamling 2024
