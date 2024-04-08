Palestinian Woman Killed, Others Injured In Israeli Bombing Of Homes In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: A Palestinian woman was killed and a number of Palestinians were injured on Monday, as the occupation forces bombed homes in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported medical sources as saying that a female citizen was killed after Israeli forces bombed a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

The same sources added that a number of Palestinians were injured as a result of the occupation artillery shelling of homes in the town of Al-Qarara, north of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip by land, sea, and air, amid the destruction of the infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians live.

The residents of the Gaza Strip are in very difficult conditions in light of the lack of water and electricity, and the occupation authorities prevent humanitarian aid from reaching them.