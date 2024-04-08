King Receives Call From Oman Sultan

Amman His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday received a call from Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman.The phone call covered the dangerous developments in Gaza, as well as the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and peoples.The two leaders exchanged Eid Al Fitr wishes.

