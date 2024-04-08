Seven Aid Airdrops By JAF, Other Countries In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 8 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) Monday carried out airdrops of humanitarian aid, including clothing, food and other relief supplies, in the northern Gaza Strip.Two Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft, one from the United Arab Emirates, one from Egypt, one from the US, one from Germany and a plane from the Netherlands took part in today's airdrops.JAF stressed in a statement that it is continuing to dispatch humanitarian and medical aid via an air bridge from Marka Airport to Egypt's Al-Arish International Airport, airdrops or land aid convoys, to help the people in Gaza overcome the difficult conditions during the holy month of Ramadan, as an embodiment of cooperation and solidarity between the two brotherly peoples.Today's airdrops by JAF brought to 74 the total number since the start of the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, in addition to 159 airdrops which were conducted in cooperation with Arab and other countries.