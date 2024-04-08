Gaza Strip: Death Toll Rises To 33,207

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 8 (Petra) -- Thirty-two people were killed and 47 injured in the last 24 hours in Israel's ongoing war on Gaza, raising the death toll to 33,207 and the injuries to 75,933, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.It said in its latest update of casualties that most of the victims are women and children and many people remained under the rubble of collapsed buildings and paramedics and ambulances could not reach them.