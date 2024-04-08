Royal Decree Prorogues Parliament's Ordinary Session As Of Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman A Royal Decree has been issued, proroguing the ordinary session of Parliament as of Thursday, 11 April 2024.
MENAFN08042024000117011021ID1108071473
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.