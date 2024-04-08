Tacton Expands Partner Network With Sirocco Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IT Consulting Company Will Serve as a Global Reseller of the Industry's Leading CPQ SaaS Platform for Manufacturing

CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton , industrial manufacturing's Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) SaaS provider for design to sales automation, today announced it has expanded its global channel partner network with a new agreement with Sirocco Group. Under the partnership, Sirocco Group will expand its position from an implementation partner to a reseller of Tacton CPQ, a result of a significant increase in demand for the manufacturing industry's leading CPQ SaaS solution.



The partnership between Sirocco and Tacton dates back to 2018 when the two companies began collaborating to successfully complete CPQ projects for Tacton customers. Following years of success, Sirocco has now increased its services partnership with Tacton to become a global reseller of Tacton CPQ.

“Expanding our partner network is crucial as Tacton experiences significant growth in global demand for our CPQ platform,” said Viveka Tengö, vice president of global channel and alliances at Tacton.“We have built a successful relationship with Sirocco over the past six-plus years, and we couldn't be happier to bring our partnership to a whole new level.”

The strategic decision to expand the partnership will allow Tacton and Sirocco to broaden the scope of their customer relationships.

“This creates new possibilities and further reinforces the companies' dedication to providing high-quality CPQ solutions for manufacturers across the Nordics, Southern Europe, North America and the Middle East,” said Laith Al-Hashimi, CEO at Sirocco.“We're proud and excited to renew and strengthen this commitment, which elevates and extends our collaboration with Tacton to a truly global level.”

Sirocco provides services that enhance clients' CPQ processes, sales, marketing, service, and system integration with a unique, collaborative approach. The organization is an independent expert with over 300 successful implementations across the world's leading platforms.

The company has also conducted numerous CPQ projects, including implementations with Tacton customers Tetra Pak and Alfa Laval. Under the expanded partnership, Sirocco will now drive midmarket sales of Tacton CPQ and support Tacton's direct sales team on large enterprise accounts. With full access to decision-makers, the organization will serve as a trusted advisor who can help augment the sales process.

“We are proud to continue working with Sirocco through this partnership, as innovative manufacturers and engineering firms around the world discover how Tacton CPQ can help them reduce costs, improve operations, and increase profits,” said Tacton CEO Bo Gyldenvang.“The expansion enables us to further address rapidly changing customer needs and shift toward frictionless and fast digital buying experiences.”

For more information on the Tacton CPQ platform, visit .

About Tacton

Tacton is a leading SaaS company trusted by global manufacturers. Tacton Trusted Configuration simplifies sales for manufacturers of complex products. Tacton's founders pioneered computer-based product configuration which today powers Tacton CPQ and CAD Design Automation. Since 1998, Tacton is trusted by global customers such as ABB, Daimler, MAN, Scania, Siemens, Xylem and Yaskawa. It is co-headquartered in Chicago and Stockholm, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Warsaw and Tokyo. Follow Tacton on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter.)

About Sirocco

Sirocco was founded on the vision to merge different CRM systems within one company. With a clear focus, dedication and a lot of hard work, Sirocco has since then grown into an expanding IT and business consulting company with offices in Stockholm, Dubai, Barcelona, Turin, New York City and San Fransisco. For more information, visit

Contact:

...