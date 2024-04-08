(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Rental Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts by Customer Type, Rental Location, Rental Sales by Channel, Fleet Size, Rental Occasion, and Days, Average Revenue Per Day and Rental Length, Utilization Rate and By Region and Segment, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global car rental market was valued at $91.2 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2024-2027.

The study provides an executive-level overview of the current car rental market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027.

This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global car rental market by customer type (business, leisure) & rental location (airport, non-airport), rental sales by channel (online, offline), region, and key drivers in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Key Highlights

The tourism industry has been a major contributor to the growth of the car rental market. The car rental market has been experiencing an increasing demand for rental cars due to the rise in international and domestic travel. With the increase in travel, people are looking for more flexible transportation options, and economy rental cars provide a convenient solution.

Scope



This report provides overview and service addressable market for car rental market

It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the car rental market over the next 12 to 24 months.

It includes global market forecasts for the car rental market and analysis of M&A deals, VF/PE deals, patents, and hiring trends

It contains details of M&A deals in the car rental space and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of car rental market.

The detailed value chain consists of six layers: Vehicle/Fleet Acquisition, Vehicle/ Fleet Maintenance & Management, Sales and Marketing, Reservations/ Bookings, Vehicle Pick-up and Drop-off, and Financial Management.

Reasons to Buy



Accompanying the publisher's forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the car rental market.

The report also covers key insights on fleet size, rental occasion and days, average revenue per day and rental length, and utilization rates related to the car rental market.

With more than 100 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, enhancing presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in car rental market. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help automotive stakeholders, car rental providers, and other intermediaries succeed in growing the car rental market globally.

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Research Scope & Segmentation

2.1 Car Rental: Market Segmentation and Scope

2.2 Car Rental: Market & Segment Definitions

03. Market Overview & Industry Analysis

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Customer Journey Overview in the Car Rental Ecosystem

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis: Leaders & Disruptors

3.5 Market Trends

3.6 Market Challenges

3.7 Macro Impact Assessment

04. Dashboard Analytics

4.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), 2019-2023

4.2 Venture Financing/Private Equity Analysis, 2019-2023

4.3 Patent Activity Analysis, 2021-2023

4.4 Social Media Analytics, 2019-2023

4.5 Job Analytics, Q1 2022-Q4 2023

05. Global Car Rental Revenue Opportunity & Forecast

5.1 Global Car Rental Market Size & Forecasts, 2019-2027 ($B)

5.2 Global Car Rental Market Snapshot

5.3 Global Car Rental Revenue Opportunity by Customer Type & Rental Location, 2019-2027 ($B)

5.4 Global Car Rental Market Estimates & Forecasts by Rental Sales By Channel, 2019-2027 ($B)

5.5 Global Car Rental Market Estimates & Forecasts by Region, 2019-2027 ($B)

5.6 Global Car Rental - Insights

06. Revenue Opportunity & Forecasts By Region

6.1 Regional Overview & Analysis, 2019-2027 ($B)

07. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Car Rental Vendor Competitive Landscape

7.2 Key M&A transactions, 2023

7.3 Leading VF/PE Investors in Car Rental theme, 2023

7.4 Company Profile: Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

7.5 Company Profile: Enterprise Holdings Inc

7.6 Company Profile: Avis Budget Group Inc

7.7 Company Profile: Sixt SE

7.8 Company Profile: Europcar Mobility Group

7.9 Company Profile: Localiza Rent A Car SA

7.10 Company Profile: Tourism Holdings Rentals Ltd

7.11 Company Profile: ALD SA

7.12 Company Profile: SK Rent A Car Co Ltd

7.13 Company Profile: Movida Participacoes SA

For more information about this report visit

