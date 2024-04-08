(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Zinc Mining to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The 'Global Zinc Mining to 2030' provides a comprehensive coverage on the global zinc industry. It provides historical and forecast data on zinc production by country, production by company, reserves by country, world zinc prices, zinc trade and zinc consumption.

The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global zinc industry. It further profiles major zinc producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.

Global zinc production growth is expected to grow by 2.0% in 2024, with a decline in output from Ireland, the US and Australia, which is expected to be offset by higher output from Russia, Mexico and India. China, Peru, Australia, India and the US are the world's top five producers of zinc, accounting for 66.2% or 8.3Mt of the global share in 2023.

Looking ahead, global zinc mine production is expected to fall to 12Mt by 2030, reflecting expected lower production from Peru, India, China, Bolivia and Kazakhstan. In contrast, production in Australia and Canada is predicted to rise significantly within the same time period. In December 2023, Australia updated its list of strategic minerals and established a new list, which includes zinc. Strategic materials are described as minerals required for the energy transition to net zero emissions.

