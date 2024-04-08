(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The publisher expects the Malaysian construction industry to grow by 4.4% in real terms in 2024, supported by an increase in foreign and domestic investment in the country and an acceleration of works on several infrastructure and energy projects.

The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) reported that the government had approved 5,101 foreign investment projects totalling MYR329.5 billion ($75.1 billion) in 2023. Pulau Pinang accounted for the highest proportion of FDI in Malaysia, at MYR71.9 billion ($16.4 billion), followed by Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur at MYR58.3 billion ($13.3 billion), Selangor at MYR55.3 billion ($12.6 billion), Johor at MYR43.1 billion ($9.8 billion), and Kedah at MYR28.7 billion ($6.5 billion). The construction industry's growth in 2024 will also be supported by works funded by Malaysia's largest ever government budget, of MYR393.8 billion ($89.8 billion).

The construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 5.7% between 2025 and 2028, supported by investment in leisure and hospitality infrastructure, manufacturing facilities, roads and renewable energy projects. In September 2023, the government announced that MYR95 billion ($21.7 billion) would be invested through the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) until 2030 to expand the industrial sector and support the growth of the export sector

Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Malaysia. It provides -

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Malaysia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy



Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the publisher's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the publisher's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures. Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900