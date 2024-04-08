DMK, Congress Creating Confusion On CAA: Rajnath Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 8 (IANS) Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the DMK and the Congress are creating confusion among the people over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He said that no Indian citizen irrespective of him /her being a Hindu, Christian, Muslim, Jew or Parsi will lose his citizenship.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was addressing a public rally at Namakkal in Tamil Nadu in favour of Tamil Nadu BJP state Vice President, P.

The Union Minister added that the BJP government has implemented all its promises including the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the implementation of CAA.

He said that the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir which was an election promise.

He said that the BJP is a political party which always sticks to the promises it has made to the people and it will never shy away from its responsibilities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government abolished the Triple Talaq as per its promise. He said that there should be no discrimination against any women.

He added that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the country forward in all aspects and added that the BJP is for the inclusive development of all sections of people.