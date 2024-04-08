Defense Forces Destroy Two Russian Air Defense Systems In Ukraine's South

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Orikhiv and Kherson sectors, the invaders lost another 40 units of weapons and military equipment, including two air defense systems.

The Operational Command South said this in a post on Facebook , having received confirmation of enemy losses in these sectors of the front in the past day, Ukrinform reports.

In particular, 19 units of enemy armored vehicles, 16 artillery systems, one Orlan-10 drone, and two EW stations were destroyed.

Russian army lost 890 troops, 13in Ukraine in past day

The Ukrainian defenders also eliminated another 126 Russian troops in these two sectors.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Orikhiv sector, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times in the areas of Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, the enemy made eight unsuccessful attacks on the Ukrainian positions.

