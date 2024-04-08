At Least Six People Injured In Enemy Attack On Industrial Facility In Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, at least six people were injured in an enemy attack on an industrial facility.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post , according to Ukrinform.

"Russians again hit an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia. We know about 6 victims," the statement said.

According to Fedorov, the consequences of the missile attack are being clarified.

Acting city mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev informed that the Russian attack had damaged an infrastructure facility, seven apartment blocks, and a medical facility.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an explosion occurred around 12:20 during an air raid alert in Zaporizhzhia.