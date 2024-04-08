Cultural Center Of Azerbaijanis In Georgia Starts Its Activities

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
In the city of Rustavi, Georgia, the Education and CultureCentre of Azerbaijanis in Georgia (AGCC) and adjacent free languagecourses have started their activities. 165 students from variousage groups are attending the courses, receiving education inAzerbaijani, Georgian, and English languages, Azernews reports.
Alongside students from Rustavi schools, students from nearbyvillages in Qardabani and Marneuli municipalities are alsoparticipating.
Raida Dərziyeva, the head of the centre, emphasises theimportance of preserving the national identity of ethnic minoritiesliving in Georgia and highlights the attention the Georgian statepays to the integration of Azerbaijani-origin citizens into thelocal community.
The centre is planning new projects aimed at the integration ofour compatriots as well as the preservation of our culture.
