Azerbaijan Plans To Boost Share Of Smes In GDP To 35 Percent By 2025

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

It is planned to increase the share of micro, small, andmedium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan's GDP to 35 percent by 2025,Head of the Department of Sustainable Development and Social Policyof the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Huseyn Huseynov saidduring a meeting of the Joint Government-UN Steering Committee onthe implementation of the 'United Nations Sustainable DevelopmentCooperation Framework 2021-2025', Azernews reports.

According to him, the 2022 figure was about 17-18 percent.

"The implementation of projects aimed at developing micro,small, and medium-sized enterprises should be balanced. UNinitiatives should encompass not only the capital but also regionalareas, with a particular focus on Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur the reintegration process, the subsequent stage will activelysupport initiatives ensuring inclusive growth in liberatedterritories, strengthening social institutions, and improving thepopulation's access to security and healthcare services," hesaid.